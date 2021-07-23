Pakistani products now available at Shopee: Dawood

In a positive development for the country, Pakistani products will now be available on Shopee, an online shopping platform in Southeast Asia, informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Dawood said that Pakistan’s products like fruits, vegetables, and textile products are now available at Shopee, the ‘most popular online store in Malaysia'.

“Pakistan’s towels, manufactured by Cotton Home of Faisalabad, have become top selling towels at Shopee,” informed Dawood.

Launched in Singapore in 2015, Shopee has expanded its reach to Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. Its e-commerce business serves consumers in Southeast and East Asia, as well as several countries in Latin America, such as Brazil and Mexico, who want to purchase and sell their goods online.

Last month, Dawood informed that Pakistani food products were now available at American retail giant, Kroger Company. The development was hailed by official quarters who stated that this could pave way for Pakistan's food products to enter the American retail market.

“I urge our exporters to make use of the online platforms to sell their products,” said Dawood, adding that exporters should bring any issues faced in this regard to the attention of the Ministry of Commerce. “I commend the role played by Pakistan’s Trade & Investment Counsellor Kulala Lumpur and urge him to provide greater facilitation in this regard,” he said.

Earlier, the Advisor to PM stressed upon local exporters to emphasise brand development in order to approach other international markets. “In order to further enhance our exports, we have to be attentive to brand development. Our local brands are still not recognized in the world market and hence, more effort is required by our exporters,” said Dawood.