Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

  • Development could pave way for other Pakistani brands to make inroads into the US market
Ali Ahmed Updated 01 Jun 2021

In a major development for local brands, Pakistani food products will now be available at American retail giant, Kroger Company.

The news was shared by Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Development Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post on Tuesday. “The Ministry of Commerce is pleased to inform that Pakistani food products are now available at the Kroger Co. USA,” tweeted Dawood, while sharing a picture of Pakistani food items put on display in the retail store.

The development could pave way for other Pakistani brands to make inroads into the US retail market, the US retail sales figures in 2020 stood at $5.58 trillion. Dawood thanked the US retail giant for placing its confidence in Pakistan’s products. “Our food brands will now be available in these stores,” he said.

Founded by Bernard Kroger in 1883 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kroger Company is the US largest supermarket by revenue, and the second-largest general retailer behind Walmart. In 2019, the retailer recorded a revenue of $121.2 billion.

Dawood, however, stressed upon local exporters to emphasize on brand development in order to approach other international markets. “In order to further enhance our exports, we have to be attentive to brand development. Our local brands are still not recognized in the world market and hence more effort is required by our exporters,” said Dawood.

Abdul Razak Dawood US US retail sales Kroger PAKISTANI BRANDS

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

