ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,800 Decreased By ▼ -72.89 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -26.88 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware

  • FO condemns India’s state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations
Aisha Mahmood 23 Jul 2021

Pakistan has called on relevant United Nations (UN) bodies to thoroughly investigate India’s reported use of Israeli spyware Pegasus, bring the facts to light, and hold Indian perpetrators to account.

"We have noted with serious concern recent international media reports exposing Indian government’s organised spying operations against its own citizens, foreigners as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, using an Israeli origin spyware," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release issued on Friday.

Condemning India’s state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations, the FO called it a breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour.

PM Imran, Kashmiri leaders among those targeted for surveillance by Israeli spyware: report

The statement added that keeping a clandestine tab on dissenting voices is a long-standing textbook ploy of the RSS-BJP regime to commit human rights atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and peddle disinformation against Pakistan.

"The world has seen the true face of the so-called Indian “democracy” when the reports of EU Disinfo Lab, Indian Chronicle, surfaced earlier last year," FO press release said.

The ministry continued that Pakistan is closely following these revelations and will bring the Indian abuses to the attention of appropriate global platforms.

"In view of the gravity of these reports, we call on the relevant UN bodies to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring the facts to light, and hold the Indian perpetrators to account," FO added.

Last week, a global investigation revealed that a number of Kashmiri leaders, Pakistani diplomats, Chinese journalists, Sikh activists, and business people were selected as potential targets of the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware program. One number, reportedly once owned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was also among the list of mobile phones targeted.

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

Pegasus is a hacking software that was developed, marketed, and licensed to governments around the world by the Israeli company NSO Group. NSO Group is based in the Israeli hi-tech hub of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.

It is reportedly a highly invasive tool that can switch on a target's phone camera and microphone, as well as access data on the device, effectively turning a phone into a pocket spy.

According to the Pegasus Project investigation, out of the 50,000 phone numbers leaked, over 1,000 Indian numbers were also selected as potential targets.

According to The Guardian, the numbers “strongly indicate that intelligence agencies within the Indian government were operating the system.”

India Pakistan PM Imran Khan Pegasus

Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

Pakistan’s REER falls 2.3% in June, stands at 99.9

Pakistani Rupee's downward slide continues, closes at 162.32

US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces

Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million

Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters