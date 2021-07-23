CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.84-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT September wheat may retest a support at $6.84-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards the range of $6.63-3/4 to $6.74-1/4.

The depth of the correction from $7.18 signals a reversal of the uptrend from the July 9 low of $6.09-1/2. A retracement analysis on the rise from $6.30-1/2 to $7.18 reveals a support at $6.84-1/2 which temporarily stops the fall.

This analysis suggests a target zone of $6.63-3/4 to $6.74-1/4.

Resistance is at $6.97-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $7.05 to $7.11-3/4 range.

Major wheat deficit looming

On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a resistance at $7.05-1/4. It may fall towards a support at $6.66-1/2.

The steep surge from $6.09-1/2 deserves a decent correction, which could extend to $6.66-1/2, as indicated by the symmetrical nature of the chart.

