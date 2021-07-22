ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,928
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
998,609
2,15824hr
6.31% positivity
Sindh
361,160
Punjab
351,592
Balochistan
29,301
Islamabad
85,179
KPK
141,288
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near 1-week low as risk appetite improves; focus on ECB meet

  • US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,799.20 per ounce
Reuters 22 Jul 2021

Gold prices fell on Thursday, hovering near a more than one-week low, weighed down by a stronger dollar and a rebound in risk sentiment, while investors awaited the European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,799.18 per ounce, as of 0514 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 12 at $1,793.59 in the previous session.

US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,799.20 per ounce.

"Gold prices are under pressure because the dollar is now hovering around highest in three months and Wall Street rebounded for the second day, meaning that traders are shrugging off virus concerns and are back to reflation trade," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

Asian stocks rallied on Thursday on the back of overnight gains in Wall Street, as investors largely overlooked apprehension about the Delta coronavirus variant and inflation.

Gold prices fall by Rs700

The dollar index held steady, hovering below a 3-1/2-month peak ahead of the ECB policy decision due at 1145 GMT.

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers will implement for the first time changes to their strategy and are all but certain to promise an even longer period of stimulus to make good on the commitment to boost inflation.

"ECB is widely expected to remain dovish, so this may lead euro to weaken against the dollar causing the greenback to rise, which will be negative for gold. For now, gold's near-term momentum seems tilted to the downside," Yang said.

Meanwhile, benchmark US Treasury yields continued their bounce from five-month lows following a weak 20-year bond auction.

Spot gold may break a support at $1,795 per ounce and fall towards $1,785, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver edged 0.3% lower to $25.15 per ounce, palladium rose 0.5% to $2,667.44, and platinum fell 0.3% to $1,076.91.

Gold Prices Spot gold Asia Gold gold us

Gold hovers near 1-week low as risk appetite improves; focus on ECB meet

Pakistanis celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Covid shadow

IMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6%: Georgieva

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows

Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

No direct impact on sales from Ronaldo snub: Coca-Cola

Dollar, yen on back foot as risk sentiment revives; Musk buoys bitcoin

Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022

Apple to upgrade budget handset to 5G, drop iPhone Mini from 2022 lineup

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters