Gold prices fall by Rs700

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday went further down by Rs 700 per tola on the local market, traders said.

A fall of Rs 700 brought down the yellow metal price to Rs 114600 per tola.

Price of gold per 10 grams also dropped by Rs 600 to Rs 98251 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1893 per ounce, down by $1 3on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs 1350 per tola, down by Rs 60, Rs 1157.40 per 10 grams, down by Rs 42.87 and $26.65 per ounce, traders said.

