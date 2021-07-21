63 prisoners freed by KSA arrive ahead of Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD: A joyous atmosphere was witnessed at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) when 63 Pakistani prisoners, recently released by Saudi Arabia, arrived here on Tuesday, just a day before Eid-ul-Azha.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s (OPF) Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh received the freed persons at the Islamabad’s Airport along with senior officials of the organisation and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD).

The arrival lobby of IIA echoed with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans chanted by the released prisoners, expressing gratitude to the incumbent government for their remarkable efforts in that regard.

According to the OPF spokesman, prison sentence of 63 Pakistani, who was detained on minor drug related cases in Riyadh, was waived off by Saudi authorities on orders of its King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and due to persistent efforts of Pakistan Mission, Riyadh, Ministries of Foreign Affairs and OPHRD, and others.

He also mentioned the arrangements made by the OPF and other relevant departments for facilitating the returnees’ return to their hometowns so that they could celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families.