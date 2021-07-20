ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices flat as lower US bond yields offset firmer dollar

  • Silver eased 0.1% to $25.18 per ounce, palladium was steady at $2,597.23, and platinum rose 0.3% to $1,077.98
Reuters 20 Jul 2021

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a slide in US Treasury yields offset a firmer dollar amid investor concerns over a relentless surge of the Delta coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for global economic recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was steady at $1,813.15 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,794.06 in the previous session.

  • US gold futures edged up 0.3% at $1,813.80.

Spot gold may fall towards $1,789

  • Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were pinned near five-month lows. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

  • But, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, the dollar held near a 3-1/2-month peak against its rivals.

  • Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the Dow posting its worst day in nine months, as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases and increasing US deaths drove investors out of risky assets.

    • Rising coronavirus cases across the United States and abroad fuelled fears of a pandemic resurgence as the highly contagious Delta variant appeared to be taking hold.

    • Gold is often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

  • Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2% in June from a year earlier to mark the fastest annual pace in over a year, data showed on Tuesday, a sign the impact of global commodity inflation was gradually broadening.

  • US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday he would set a procedural vote on a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for Wednesday, increasing pressure on negotiators as they struggled with ways to pay for the cost of the measure.

  • Silver eased 0.1% to $25.18 per ounce, palladium was steady at $2,597.23, and platinum rose 0.3% to $1,077.98.

Gold Prices Silver bullion bullion price japan consumer price

Gold prices flat as lower US bond yields offset firmer dollar

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace as Covid-19 cases rise

US encourages Pakistan to expeditiously implement FATF action plan

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president gives Eid speech

FY2020-21: Foreign debt of $14.282bn incurred from multiple sources: EAD

Issue of right shares: Corporate revival plan aimed at raising $15m funds

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Erdogan says Turkey can run Kabul airport if US meets conditions

Bureaucracy wants a toothless NAB?

Investigation shows no abduction took place: police

Jawaid Siddiqui hired as CEO Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters