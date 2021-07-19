ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.32%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
FCCL 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
FFL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
FNEL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
GGGL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
JSCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 168.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PIBTL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TRG 168.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.78%)
UNITY 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.74%)
BR100 5,228 Increased By ▲ 10.27 (0.2%)
BR30 26,961 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,757 Decreased By ▼ -76.97 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -48.97 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may fall towards $1,789

  • The uptrend from $1,749.20 was thought to have continued on July 14
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,813 per ounce and fall towards $1,789, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,833.

The bullish momentum looks weak, as gold repeatedly failed to break two key resistances at $1,813 and $1,833, respectively.

The uptrend from $1,749.20 was thought to have continued on July 14.

The deep fall on July 16 immediately ended this continuation. The depth of the fall even suggests a reversal of the uptrend.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend reveals a target range from $1,781 to $1,801, which engulfs $1,789 level. Resistance is at $1,821, a break above which may lead to a gain to $1,833.

Spot gold may rise to $1,813

On the daily chart, the metal failed to break a resistance at $1,840. The failure indicates a consolidation below this level over the next few days.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Silver Spot gold US gold gold price Asia Gold

Spot gold may fall towards $1,789

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters