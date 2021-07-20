ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rs5,000 per maund price for cotton insufficient: growers

Zahid Baig 20 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Differing growers' organizations have termed the support price of Rs 5,000 per maund for the cotton announced by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) as insufficient keeping in view the hike in prices of different inputs and prevailing price of the commodity in the market.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in a recent meeting had approved the support price for cotton at Rs 5,000 per maund besides making the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) active to keep the prices of cotton stable in the market.

Farmers Bureau of Pakistan (FBP) President Dr. Zafar Hayat while talking to Business Recorder here on Monday said he was unable to understand whether or not this decision was aimed at encouraging the cotton growers. In his opinion, cotton support price should not be less than Rs 6,000 per maund. In support of his demand, he said that DAP fertilizer bag prices had gone up to Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,500 per bag. Similarly, diesel prices had registered 25-30 per cent increase while prices of potassium based fertilizers, pesticides and other inputs had also registered increased with the same ratio.

Agriculture Republic co-founder Aamer Hayat Bhandara was of the view that farmers perhaps need better seeds resistant to virus, white flies and worms etc which gives higher yields and increases productivity. Announcing a support price this late, he added, when farmers have already shifted their cotton crop to rice, sugarcane etc. is not going to do much for shrinking cotton crop instead this will impact the farmers view selling the cotton at the price of Rs 1,000 more than the Trading Corporation of Pakistan's Rs 5,000. For this year, this can help perhaps hoarders to buy cotton from farmers hiding behind the TCP and if next year the rate attracts farmers and they make a return back to cotton crop this would not increase the productivity with existing seeds and crop protection available but will increase the acreage with extensive use of pesticides only increasing their crop protection farm bill.

Punjab Water Council (PWC) Convener and cotton grower from Bahwalnagar said that the government should also pay attention towards increasing the rate of cottonseed which hovers around Rs 2,000 per maund. He said that cottonseed constitutes two third of cotton and growers would not go to increase area under cotton sowing unless its rate is not increased.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC Cotton Aamer Hayat Bhandara Punjab Water Council Farmers Bureau of Pakistan Dr. Zafar Hayat

Rs5,000 per maund price for cotton insufficient: growers

Taliban offensive: World community for 'urgent end'

Erdogan says Taliban should end 'occupation'

PM tells Khalilzad: Pakistan closely engaged with US

Govt mulling approaching FATF against India

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Siddiqui hired as CEO PRFTC

34 killed in bus-truck collision in DGK

E-depositing of SST: SRB extends last date

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

PM Imran, Kashmiri leaders among those targeted for surveillance by Israeli spyware: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.