Eid holidays: CM directs action against transporters involved in overcharging

Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Transport department and the district administration to take strict action against the transporters involved in overcharging on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The CM also directed the administration to visit bus stands and action be initiated by commissioners and DCs against transporters fleecing the passengers. Permission will not be granted to exploit the passengers; he emphasised and asked the Transport department to constantly monitor the public transport fares and action be taken in case of over charging.

Moreover, the CM has directed monitoring teams to conduct continuous checking of markets and other places across the province to ensure strict compliance of corona SOPs.

In a statement, the CM directed that legal action be initiated in case of any violation. He further instructed to constitute special monitoring teams during Eid holidays as the protection of the lives of the people is important and every step will be taken in this regard.

The CM regretted that corona cases are increasing due to the non-observance of SOPs and the number of patients is also rising in hospitals due to negligence. The fourth corona wave has started and the citizens should follow instructions to overcome it. In the wake of an increase in corona cases, smart lockdowns and other restrictions can be intensified, concluded the CM.

