River Jhelum likely to become furious in 24 to 48 hours: FFC

APP 20 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said medium flood is expected in rivers Indus and Kabul including their tributaries/nullahs while medium to high flood in tributaries (local nullahs) of River Ravi during the next 24 to 48 hours. However, very high to exceptionally high flood is expected in River Jhelum (upstream Mangla) and its tributaries (local nullahs), besides, high to very high flood in river Chenab and its tributaries (local nullahs) during this time span.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, at present all main rivers i.e Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing with normal discharges and

there is no riverine flood situation in the country. Combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoir has risen to 4.436 MAF (i.e. 32.82% of the existing combined live storage capacity of 13.516 MAF).

Well-marked seasonal low from the Arabian Sea presently prevails over Northeastern Balochistan with its trough extending Northwards resulting into penetration of strong moist currents into upper parts of the country up to 7000 feet. Further trough (lowest point) of strong Westerly Wave yesterday over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan is presently existing over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at scattered places, very heavy falls at isolated places and extremely heavy falls at one or two places of Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab have been predicted by FFD, Lahore for the ensuing 24 hours. Scattered thunderstorm/ rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated heavy falls may also occur over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions of Punjab Province and upper catchments of rivers Ravi and Sutlej during the same period.

Fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at scattered places, while very heavy falls at isolated places and extremely heavy falls at one or two places are expected over Northern and Northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper catchments of rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab during next 24-48 hours. Scattered thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over the upper catchments of Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Beas during the same period.

