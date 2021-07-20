PM congratulates new Nepalese counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated the new prime minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba on winning vote of trust in the parliament. "I congratulate Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, on winning the vote of confidence from the House of Representatives," the prime minister posted on his Twitter account.

Imran Khan expressed desire to continue working with Nepal in areas of common interest. "Pakistan looks forward to further deepening its cordial ties with Nepal & would continue to work closely with Nepal on issues of common interest," he said.