Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
20 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 19, 2021).
=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================
Azee Sec. AGP Limited 25,000 141.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 141.10
Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 84,200 330.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 84,200 330.00
Ample Sec. Attock Refinery 10,000 255.33
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 255.33
AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 107,100,000 9.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 107,100,000 9.46
Aba Ali H. Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 115.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 115.90
Darson Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 1,000 27.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.50
Memon Sec. Fauji Cement 3,167,500 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,167,500 10.00
AKD Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 1,308,100 1.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,308,100 1.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani HI-tech Lubricant 5,000 72.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 72.80
Azee Sec. Honda Atlas Cars 5,000 383.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 383.00
Darson Sec. Mian Textile 53,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 53,000 25.00
Sherman Sec. P. S. O. 85,000 228.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 228.00
ASDA Sec. Pakistan Alu. Bev. 10,000 52.00
MRA Sec. 4,700 49.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,700 51.12
Sherman Sec. Sui Northern Gas 1,200,000 52.50
Topline Sec. 100,000 52.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 52.52
Axis Global TPL Corp Ltd. 500 25.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.64
AKD Sec. TPLTrackker Limited. 800,000 21.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 21.00
=============================================================================
Total Turnover 113,960,000
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.