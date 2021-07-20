KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 19, 2021).

============================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================= Azee Sec. AGP Limited 25,000 141.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 141.10 Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 84,200 330.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 84,200 330.00 Ample Sec. Attock Refinery 10,000 255.33 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 255.33 AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 107,100,000 9.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 107,100,000 9.46 Aba Ali H. Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 115.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 115.90 Darson Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 1,000 27.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.50 Memon Sec. Fauji Cement 3,167,500 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,167,500 10.00 AKD Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 1,308,100 1.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,308,100 1.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani HI-tech Lubricant 5,000 72.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 72.80 Azee Sec. Honda Atlas Cars 5,000 383.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 383.00 Darson Sec. Mian Textile 53,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 53,000 25.00 Sherman Sec. P. S. O. 85,000 228.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 228.00 ASDA Sec. Pakistan Alu. Bev. 10,000 52.00 MRA Sec. 4,700 49.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,700 51.12 Sherman Sec. Sui Northern Gas 1,200,000 52.50 Topline Sec. 100,000 52.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 52.52 Axis Global TPL Corp Ltd. 500 25.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.64 AKD Sec. TPLTrackker Limited. 800,000 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 21.00 ============================================================================= Total Turnover 113,960,000 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021