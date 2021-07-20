ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 19, 2021).

=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
Member                    Company                         Turnover      Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
=============================================================================
Azee Sec.                 AGP Limited                       25,000     141.10
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000     141.10
Sherman Sec.              Attock Petroleum Ltd              84,200     330.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          84,200     330.00
Ample Sec.                Attock Refinery                   10,000     255.33
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000     255.33
AKD Sec.                  BYCO Petroleum               107,100,000       9.46
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     107,100,000       9.46
Aba Ali H. Sec.           D.G.Cement                         1,000     115.90
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000     115.90
Darson Sec.               Fauji Bin Qasim                    1,000      27.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000      27.50
Memon Sec.                Fauji Cement                   3,167,500      10.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       3,167,500      10.00
AKD Sec.                  Gul Ahmed Textile              1,308,100       1.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,308,100       1.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani       HI-tech Lubricant                  5,000      72.80
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000      72.80
Azee Sec.                 Honda Atlas Cars                   5,000     383.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000     383.00
Darson Sec.               Mian Textile                      53,000      25.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          53,000      25.00
Sherman Sec.              P. S. O.                          85,000     228.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          85,000     228.00
ASDA Sec.                 Pakistan Alu. Bev.                10,000      52.00
MRA Sec.                                                     4,700      49.25
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          14,700      51.12
Sherman Sec.              Sui Northern Gas               1,200,000      52.50
Topline Sec.                                               100,000      52.72
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,300,000      52.52
Axis Global               TPL Corp Ltd.                        500      25.64
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500      25.64
AKD Sec.                  TPLTrackker Limited.             800,000      21.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         800,000      21.00
=============================================================================
                          Total Turnover               113,960,000
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.