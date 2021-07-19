ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

  • Most of the prisoners left at Guantanamo Bay have been held for nearly two decades without being charged or tried
Reuters Updated 19 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration on Monday transferred its first detainee from the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man who had been imprisoned since 2002, bringing the population at the facility down to 39.

Set up to house foreign suspects following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington, the prison came to symbolize the excesses of the US "war on terror" because of harsh interrogation methods that critics say amounted to torture.

While Trump kept the prison open during his four years in the White House, Biden has vowed to close it.

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Abdul Latif Nasir, who is Moroccan and 56 years old, was repatriated to Morocco. He had been cleared for release in 2016.

Most of the prisoners left at Guantanamo Bay have been held for nearly two decades without being charged or tried.

Opened under President George W. Bush, the prison's population grew to a peak of about 800 inmates before it started to shrink. Obama whittled down the number further, but his effort to close the prison was stymied largely by Republican opposition in Congress.

In symbolic end to war, US general to step down from command in Afghanistan

The federal government is still barred by law from transferring any inmates to prisons on the US mainland. Even with his own Democratic party now controlling Congress, Biden has majorities so slim that he would face a tough challenge securing legislative changes because some Democrats might also oppose them.

