Safer highways crucial to ensure safety of commuters: SSP PHP

FAISALABAD: The safer highways are crucial to ensure safety and security of road commuters. The crime free roads are critical responsibility of Punjab Highway Patrolling police.

SSP patrolling Region Faisalabad Mirza Anjum Kamal asserted that Incharge Posts should work hard to ensure crime and accident free highways. He showed his disapprobation about the absence of Officers/officials in his recent surprise visits. The field staff should perform their duties with religious fervour as they have assigned with noble task of safeguarding the life and property of citizens. Besides prevention of crime, the regulation of traffic is awfully essential. In order to mitigate the ratio of accidents, the drivers should be sensitized. The infraction of one way is disastrous that need to be dealt with stern hands.

He directed to impound the vehicles who are involved in traffic violations. The ignorance about traffic rules is no excuse at all. The violators should be punished accordingly. The display of weapon is prohibited the person involved should not go scot free from the beat of any post. The plantation of fruit bearing tree is noble cause and every Incharge post and officials should take part in the clean and green movement with full vigour to make the environment clean and salubrious for the citizens. The cleanliness of posts marks the beauty and grandeur of PHP Posts. Cleanliness is half faith.

He directed Incharge MEU Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti to revitalize the awareness campaign of sensitization to public about the preventive and curative measure to ward off contract of deadly COVID-19. The citizens need to be sensitized about the road safety rules, helpline 1124 and significance of road signs. Furthermore, he directed all post Incharge to maintain discipline on posts and in the performance of official duties. The observance of SOPs about COVID-19 during duty is essential and guarantees to safeguard the officers/ officials. However, on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, more vigilance is required to secure the traveling and travelers on road. The intelligence and smart patrolling will help in apprehending of criminals. The black spots should be monitored, he added. The official vehicle should be on road so that the commuters feel safe and secure on roads. The safety of Road users and smooth flow of traffic is crucial responsibility of Punjab Highway patrol.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal said that District DSPs will monitor the continuous patrolling in the beat area and conduct surprise checking of different posts to evaluate the operational performance. The security of animal markets located in the beat area of patrolling police will be ensured through random presence at the spot. The flow of traffic will never be ceased. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19, social distancing and wearing mask should be observed.

He further added that Post incharges are directed to meet with SHOs and maintain effective collaboration to combat crime and apprehension of bad elements to preserve peace and tranquility in the beat areas. Incharge posts will visit the Eid Ghah in the beat area and make a security plan and ensure the safety of Citizens through effective patrolling. Moreover, Incharge Mobile Education Unit Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti will keep on visiting the animal markets to impart awareness lectures and to distribute pamphlets and brochures to educate public about observance of SOPs regarding Corona virus (COVID -19) road user can call on helpline 1124 in case of any distress, misfortune and mishap on road.—PR

