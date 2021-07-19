ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Sudan inflation soars above 400pc as discontent grows

AFP 19 Jul 2021

KHARTOUM: Inflation in Sudan has jumped to more than 400 percent, state media reported on Sunday amid popular discontent over rising prices after a series of IMF-backed economic reforms.

“The annual inflation reached 412.75 percent in June, compared with 378.79 percent in May,” the official news agency SUNA reported, quoting a government statement.

SUNA said the latest spike in the inflation rate was because of price hikes including on food.

Sudan has been going through a rocky transition since the April 2019 ouster of president Omar al-Bashir following mass protests against his rule triggered by economic hardship.

The transitional government installed in August 2019 has vowed to fix the economy which has been battered by decades of US sanctions and mismanagement under Bashir.

In recent months, Sudan scrapped diesel and petrol subsidies and carried out a managed float of the Sudanese pound to stem a rampant black market.

The measures, seen by many Sudanese as harsh, were part of reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund to enable Sudan to qualify for debt relief.

On Friday the Paris Club, Sudan’s biggest creditor, said it would cancel much of the debt owed to it by Sudan to help draw Khartoum back into the international fold. That announcement came as part of a wider effort by the IMF to relieve more than $50 billion of Sudan’s debt, around 90 percent of its total, over the next few years. Late last month, hundreds of people took to the streets in the capital and in other cities across Sudan to demand the government’s resignation over the latest reforms.

Sudan inflation soars above 400pc as discontent grows

