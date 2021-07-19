ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s share of bitcoin mining slumped even before Beijing crackdown

Reuters 19 Jul 2021

LONDON: China’s share of global bitcoin production power fell sharply even before a recent crackdown by its authorities on cryptocurrency mining, research by the University of Cambridge showed on Thursday. China has long been the centre of global cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process. Many bitcoin miners in China use fossil fuels including coal, stoking concerns over bitcoin’s environmental footprint.

The country’s share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as “hash rate,” fell to 46% in April this year from 75.5% in September 2019, according to the data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

In the same period, the United States’ share of hash rate jumped to 16.8% from just over 4%, making it the second-largest producer of bitcoin. Kazakhstan’s share also rose to around 8%, with Russia and Iran the other major producers.

The research gives a rare glimpse into global trends of bitcoin mining, amid increasing worries from the likes of Tesla over how the cryptocurrency is produced.

The decline in Chinese mining power came ahead of a crackdown by China’s state council, or cabinet, on bitcoin mining and trading in late May, citing underlying financial risks. Anhui, in eastern China, became this week the latest province to announce a sweeping ban on cryptocurrency mining. Major Chinese mining hubs including Sichuan, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang have all issued detailed measures since to root out the business, paralysed the mining industry as miners dump machines or move to places including Texas or Kazakhstan.

Bitmain, China’s biggest maker of cryptocurrency mining machines, last month halted sales following Beijing’s mining ban, and said it was looking for power supplies overseas in places including the United States, Russia and Kazakhstan.

Cryptocurrency University of Cambridge bitcoin mining China’s share Beijing crackdown

China’s share of bitcoin mining slumped even before Beijing crackdown

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Centre not yet finalised revised CDMP

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.