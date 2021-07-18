ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Top oil producers expected to agree on modest output boost

  • It also sought to extend a deadline on capping output from April 2022 to the end of 2022
AFP 18 Jul 2021

VIENNA: The world's leading oil producers meet later on Sunday, with observers expecting an agreement to modestly boost output from August, after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal earlier this month.

Days of negotiations of the OPEC+ grouping to continue to further ease production cuts ended without agreement on July 5, exposing a row between the world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia and brash neighbour the United Arab Emirates.

Since May, the 23-member grouping, which also includes Russia, has raised oil output bit by bit, after slashing it more than a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand.

A fresh deal would have seen the top oil producers raise output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month from August to December to help fuel a global economic recovery as the pandemic eases.

It also sought to extend a deadline on capping output from April 2022 to the end of 2022.

But in a rare challenge to OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, the UAE slammed the proposed deal as "unjust," leading to a stalemate.

OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash

The OPEC+ meeting starts at 1000 GMT with a post-meeting press conference scheduled just an hour later, according to the group's Vienna-based secretariat.

Observers say that the fact that the press conference has been scheduled so soon is an encouraging sign that a deal is close.

"OPEC+ press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Vienna time, just an hour after the start of the meeting, indicating a deal is close, if not already agreed. A flurry of talks were held on Saturday to try and close the gap," tweeted Herman Wang, an editor of S&P Global Platts, which specialises in coverage of the energy industry.

Oil prices -- which had already been sliding owing to concerns about the global economy -- plummeted in April 2020 as coronavirus spread around the world and battered global consumption, transport and supply chains.

OPEC+ decided to withdraw 9.7 million bpd from the market and to gradually restore supplies by the end of April 2022. Benchmark oil prices rebounded as a result.

Economic rivalry is at the heart of the feud between OPEC members as the Gulf states try to cash in on their vast oil reserves as they face the beginning of the end of the oil era.

Disagreements between Saudi Arabia and UAE -- once inseparable allies -- are usually resolved behind palace walls and rarely spill into the open.

Coronavirus Saudi Arabia uae pandemic oil producers output boost

Top oil producers expected to agree on modest output boost

Afghan ambassador's daugher: Kidnapping case to be resolved in 72 hours, says Sheikh Rashid

NA passes Special Technology Zones Authority Bill: Zone developers to get 10-year tax holiday

Rs2m or more cash transactions: FMU directs Reporting Entities to file CTRs

Financial constraints: Ban on new cars, posts part of austerity measures: MoF

Broadening tax base: Two committees set up for working out plan

Taliban leader 'favours political settlement' to Afghan conflict: statement

PM in AJK to brighten PTI's electoral prospects

OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting today

PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn

Border crossing reopens after Taliban seizure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters