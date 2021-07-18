Crime rate on the rise in Capital

ISLAMABAD: Armed gangs of robbers and snatchers stole or looted cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs 26.9 million in 33 different incidents reported to the city's various police stations during the last week. According to data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves stole or snatched 39 vehicles including 17 four-wheelers and 20 motor bikes.

Out of 33 cases of crime against property reported to the city's different police stations during the last week, robbers, and dacoites struck at 22 various localities in the city, and stole or snatched cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 24,130,000, and armed snatchers snatched cash and valuables worth Rs 2,770,000 from 11 people.

During the last week, three people were murdered and seven people mostly women were abducted from the jurisdictions of various police stations. The cars stolen during the last week included (AB-905) belonging to Umair Hussain (AMD-354) belonging to Muhammad Kamal, (LEI-6837) belonging to Muhammad Wiqar, (UC603) belonging to Muhammad Adnan,(ASZ-687) belonging to Musaddiq Bilal, (ANJ-108) belonging to Taj Walik, (INE-8304) belonging to Saddam Hussain, (SLJ-482) belonging to Gull Zameer, (LE-882) belonging to Zulfiqar Ali, (AHZ-935) belonging toTamur Khan, (IDN-5639) belonging to Muhammad Abbas, (CW-052) belonging toNaeemJaved, (ARY-588) belonging to Muhammad Akram, (NL-679) belonging toUmer Farooq, (MNB-980) belonging to Muhammad Bilal, (GAL-277) belonging to Muhammad Waheed, and (FDU-762) belonging toIftikhar Ahmed.

Car lifters stole 19 bikes including (AEN-237) belonging toHasnan Ahmed, (RIO-7010) belonging to Muhammad Fahim, (APF) belonging to Habib Ullah, (BBN-201) belonging to Nabeel, (APF) belonging to Arshad Ali, (RING-4635) belonging to Muhammad Awas, (RIV-3019) belonging to Fahad Qadeer, (BRK-2727) belonging to Usman Ullah, (RIV-8672) belonging to Mushata Ali, (APF) belonging to Saif Shakoor, (RIU-2502) belonging to Khan Muhammad,(RIK-2723) belonging to Sami Rauf, bike belonging toJaved Iqbal, (KL-333) belonging to Junaid Khursheed, (AFN-6505) belonging to Inam, (IN-879) belonging to Shahzeb, (LEY-5102) belonging to Ali Ajaz of Gulbard, (BHW-803) belonging to Imran Faisal, (BKM-485) belonging to Ahmed Hassan, and (RIL-1824) belonging to Derhan Al.

During the last week, the criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Bhara Kahu, Aabpara, Golra, Industrial Area, Lohi Bher, Karachi Company, and Kohsar police station.

