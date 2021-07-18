DBFB approves provision of Rs30.83m for non-gazetted govt employees

FAISALABAD: The District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) has approved the provision of Rs 30.83 million to the 833 applications of non-gazette govt employees with regard to funeral and marriage grant.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters/Secretary Muhammad Khalid and was attended by Superintendent Tariq Mahmood and other members.

The applications of non-gazette employees of various departments were reviewed and during the meeting, 510 applications of marriage grant at a cost of 20.75 million was approved while 10.7 million was approved for 323 applications of funeral grant were also approved.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021