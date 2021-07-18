ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Online facility for hearing: FIA chief assures KCCI of looking into possibility

Recorder Report 18 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, while responding to KCCI's suggestion, assured it to look into the possibility of providing online facility for hearing to the members of business community in order to save them from traveling all the way to FIA circles in far-flung areas where they were being summoned by officials to clarify their position.

"This online hearing mechanism could be set up for handling cases/notices being received from faraway circles all over Pakistan to minimize the hardships being faced by the business community," he added while speaking at an online meeting which was also attended by the General Secretary of BMG, A Q Khalil, President of KCCI, Shariq Vohra, chairman of Law & Order Subcommittee Junaid-ur-Rehman, former presidents of KCCI Majyd Aziz and Iftikhar Vohra, Director of FIA South Amir Farooqi, KCCI managing committee members and FIA officials.

FIA DG Sanaullah Abbasi stated that it was the motive of FIA to fully serve and facilitate the business community and provide maximum possible solutions to the problems, besides paying special attention to business community's suggestions as they, being the backbone of the country, generate economic activities.

He also nominated Director of FIA South Amir Farooqi as the focal person for dealing with complaints being raised by the Karachi chamber which would further improve coordination between the two institutions.

Referring to suggestions given by General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, Sanaullah Abbasi assured that these suggestions after consultation with FIA team will certainly be incorporated in the policy with a view to improve visa on arrival facility at the airports.

While briefing the meeting participants about numerous initiatives taken for promptly dealing with digital banking and cyber crime cases, he said that it has always been his priority to ensure business-friendly approach while dealing with all such cases so that the economic activities were not stalled.

"Cyber crime has been rising as we are receiving a lot of complaints. Hence, we are making all out efforts and will try our best to resolve such complaint at the earliest," he added.

General Secretary BMG A.Q. Khalil underscored the need to simplify the visa on arrival facility at the airports as the foreigners, particularly businessmen, face immense hardships in availing this facility mainly due to poor attitude of FIA officials deployed at the airports.

"Under the existing policy, a Deputy Director of FIA is wholly and solely responsible for either issuing or rejecting visa to any foreign investor without consulting with any chamber of commerce or relevant local businessmen. Such bureaucratic hurdles create a lot of problems," he added. He further advised DG FIA to publicize the progress reports and achievements in dealing with the menace of cyber crimes as a lot was being claimed but nothing much has been publicized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FIA KCCI Majyd Aziz Shariq Vohra Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Iftikhar Vohra

