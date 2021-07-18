ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Richemont luxury sales surpass pre-pandemic levels

AFP 18 Jul 2021

ZURICH: Swiss luxury goods group Richemont, which owns the jeweller Cartier, said Friday that sales had climbed above their pre-pandemic level thanks to customers in Asia, the Americas and Middle East.

In its first quarter that ends on June 30, Richemont recorded sales equivalent to 4.3 billion euros ($5.0 billion), a leap of 121 percent from the same period in 2020, which was marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

But sales were also 18 percent higher than in the comparable period of 2019, a company statement said, and surpassed an average analyst forecast compiled by the Swiss agency AWP of 4.1 billion euros.

Particularly strong results were reported in the Asia-Pacific region, in the Americas and in the Middle East, notably in Dubai and Saudi Arabia where tourism provided an added boost, a statement said.

In Europe however, sales were 15 percent lower than in the group's first quarter in 2019, owing to a sharp downturn in tourism.

A breakdown by sector showed that jewellery sales led the advance, up by 43 percent compared with the first quarter of 2019, followed by watches.

Fashion sales declined meanwhile, in part owing to fewer travellers stopping at airport boutiques. On Monday, Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group had reported a jump of 54.4 percent in 2021 first-half sales.

