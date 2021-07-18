ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Demolition of Indian village stepped up despite UN protest

AFP 18 Jul 2021

FARIDABAD: Indian authorities on Saturday pursued the demolition of thousands of homes in a village near New Delhi despite protests by rights activists and UN experts. Bulldozers and earth movers began the operation this week at Khori, a settlement of tens of thousands of people near the Delhi border that the Supreme Court has ruled is protected forest land and must be cleared.

Activists say the migrant workers and poor labourers have been there for more than 30 years and that the forest was destroyed by mining decades ago. Police set up barricades Friday to stop journalists and others from entering the area, which the court said should be cleared by July 19.

But huge piles of brick debris and other rubble, cupboards, beds and utensils could be seen from outside strewn around. Activists say there were at least 5,000 homes in the settlement, which had its own schools and places of worship.

"The land was being used for mining and after mining was banned it was sold to the villagers by 'mafia' criminals," said Vimal Bhai of the non-profit National Alliance of People's Movements, which has worked with the residents.

"The poor villagers are paying the price for the inadequacies of the government and poor policy making." Before the demolition started, electricity and water supplies were cut off to the homes and even water tankers were not allowed in. Residents said there was a showdown with baton-wielding police when the bulldozers moved in. Police denied there was any violence.

protests UN experts protected forest land Indian village Demolition

Demolition of Indian village stepped up despite UN protest

