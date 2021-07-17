ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Cricket fraternity reacts at Pakistan's unpredictability after comeback win in 1st T20

  • After 3-0 drubbing at the hands of England's backup team in ODIs, Pakistan bounced back
Syed Ahmed 17 Jul 2021

Pakistan's cricket fraternity bounced back to defend the country's national team in almost the same manner in which the players staged a comeback win against England in the opening T20 international at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Pakistan had been written off after the humiliating drubbing in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England’s 'backup' team earlier this week. However, the national team bounced back in emphatic fashion in the first T20 international against England’s full-strength team to register a comprehensive 31-run win in Nottingham, signifying once again their status as a mercurial opponent.

After posting a mammoth 232 for 6 – their highest total in the format – Pakistan restricted the hosts to 201, bowling them out with four balls to spare, and wrapping up a comprehensive victory. Captain Babar Azam and his fellow opener, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, stole the show with quickfire half-centuries. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan then pitched in with three wickets apiece.

Azam stars as Pakistan beat England in 1st T20 despite Livingstone ton

The victory provided fans as well as the cricket fraternity a moment to rejoice.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop enjoyed the atmosphere with Trent Bridge again proving to be a delight for Pakistan.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan pointed out Pakistan's 'unpredictability'.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi loved, what he should, the flamboyance with which the batsmen reached the mammoth total.

Other cricketers chimed in, but all with one theme — Pakistan's comeback win.

Pakistan vs England first T20 Twitter reactions former cricketers

Cricket fraternity reacts at Pakistan's unpredictability after comeback win in 1st T20

