WhatsApp blocks 2m Indian users over messaging violations

AFP 17 Jul 2021

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp blocked more than two million users in India in just one month for violating its rules, the US company disclosed in its first compliance report under India's controversial new social media rules. Most of the users were blocked for spam message abuses. The Facebook-owned firm has put a limit on mass forward messaging in a bid to counter misinformation.

India implemented new rules in May to regulate social media companies, forcing them to disclose each month their efforts to police their platforms.

"We maintain advanced capabilities to identify these accounts sending a high or abnormal rate of messages and banned two million accounts in India alone from May 15 to June 15 attempting this kind of abuse," WhatsApp said in its report released late Thursday.

