Report sought from ministry: Senate body defers ‘The Emigration (Amendment) Bill’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Oversees Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, on Friday, deferred “The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020” and sought a report on the bill approved by the National Assembly from the ministry.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Oversees Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was held under the chairmanship of Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, here on Friday.

In the meeting, the bill titled, “The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020” referred to the committee, by the House on 3rd June 2021 and Public Petition No PP–3749 referred to the committee, by the chairman Senate on 25th June 2021, were presented for consideration and report.

While considering The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the committee members sought a report on the bill approved by the National Assembly from the ministry.

The committee members showed their displeasure on the incomplete working papers provided by the ministry.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that a bill cannot be approved without taking into consideration the approved report of the National Assembly Standing Committee and views of the members of the National Assembly.

Senator Shahadat Awan also raised objections to the legal points of the bill.

He raised objection in the amendment of section 2, ordinance XVIII of 1979, on the substituting the words “Federal Government”, with the words “Prime Minister or a person authorised by him”.

The chairman committee directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to ensure the provision of all relevant documents in the next meeting.

The chairman Committee deferred the bill for further consideration and deliberation till the next meeting of the committee.

The committee members also reviewed the public petition regarding a Pakistani national, Junaid Aslam being held without proper pay by his employer in Saudi Arabia.

The secretary, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development informed the committee members that Junaid Aslam cannot be traced in Saudi Arabia.

The officials also informed the committee that Junaid Aslam has been issued a new passport on 15th June 2021.

Senator Shahadat Awan inquired about the procedure of repatriating the accused from Saudi Arabia.

The committee members were of the opinion that according to the report on the public petition no 3749, Junaid Aslam is still missing.

The committee disposed off the petition with the recommendations that periodic update on the case may be provided to the committee.

In addition, details or similar cases before the ministry should be submitted to the committee.

Senator Fawzia Arshad, raised the issue of blacklisting of oversees Pakistanis by the Government of Dubai.

She stated that several Pakistanis, even those born in Dubai are not being issued visas and have been blacklisted for life.

Senator Fawzia urged the ministry to address this issue.

The officials of the ministry said that no such information had been conveyed through formal channels, but committed to look into the cases pointed out by Senator Fawzia Arshad, with periodic reports to the committee.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Sherry Rehman, Khalida Ateeb, Shahadat Awan, Shaheen Khalid Butt, and Fawzia Arshad.

Secretary of Oversees Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, secretary Law and Justice, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

