ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session

AFP 17 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower for a third consecutive session on Friday with investors cautious as virus cases surge in Tokyo one week before the Olympic Games begin.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.98 percent, or 276.01 points, to 28,003.08. Over the week, however, it rose 0.22 percent.

The broader Topix index lost 0.38 percent, or 7.42 points, to 1,932.19 but gained 1.04 percent from a week earlier.

“The uncertainty surrounding the Olympics dampened market sentiment,” Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities, told AFP.

“Investors are worried about a spike in infection cases in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics,” Yamamoto said. The dollar fetched 109.95 yen in Asian afternoon trade, compared with 109.82 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing dropped 2.61 percent to 77,520 yen after revising its annual projections slightly downwards as the pandemic drags on.

Chip-related shares lost ground. Advantest, maker of tools to test semiconductors, fell 2.21 percent to 9,290 yen, with Renesas Electronics down 1.51 percent at 1,233 yen.

Toyota rose 0.34 percent at 9,866 yen despite reports its plant in South Africa had suspended operations due to unrest in the country.

Nissan jumped 1.65 percent to 576.2 yen, with Honda up 0.05 percent at 3,516 yen.

Tokyo stocks Olympic Games Nikkei index Topix index Nikkei 225

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session

Regional cooperation: US, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create platform

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Economic recovery gathers further momentum in Q3FY21: SBP

SBP foresees surge in CA deficit, inflation

SPI up 0.41pc WoW

NA informed: Circular debt gets heftier by Rs538bn in a fiscal year

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Senate adopts five bills

Discos tariff: CPPA-G seeks paisa 80/unit increase for June

Offices of developers/builders and jewelers: Directorate general of DNFBPs begins online inspections

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.