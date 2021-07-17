ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai stainless steel hits record high

Reuters 17 Jul 2021

BEIJING: Chinese stainless steel futures surged more than 6% to an all-time high on Friday propped up by strong consumption and raw material supply crunch, while concerns over output cut in the steel sector also supported prices.

The most-traded stainless steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for August delivery, jumped as much as 6.7% to 19,175 yuan ($2,965.15) per tonne during the session. The contract closed up 4.3% at 18,740 yuan.

“Downstream consumption (for stainless steel) is relatively good, both supply and demand are robust,” Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that the recent concerns over steel production cut also weighed on supply outlook.

Meanwhile, the environmental controls in China to restrict high-energy consuming and high-emission projects have resulted in a shortage of ferroalloys such as stainless steelmaking ingredient ferrochrome.

Other steel products on the Shanghai bourse were mixed, with construction rebar, for October delivery, up 0.2% at 5,559 yuan a tonne while hot rolled coils edging 0.1% lower to 5,952 yuan per tonne.

Weekly apparent consumption for five main steel products rose 3.9% to 10.77 million tonnes as of July 15 from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed, as steel inventories fell for the first time in six weeks.

Prices for other raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained.

Benchmark iron ore futures, for September delivery, rose 1.9% to 1,241 yuan a tonne at close.

Coking coal futures increased 2.4% to 2,053 yuan per tonne and coke rose 3.1% to 2,693 yuan a tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose $1 to $221.5 per tonne on Thursday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Shanghai Futures Exchange steelmaking Stainless steel steel prices

Shanghai stainless steel hits record high

Regional cooperation: US, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create platform

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Economic recovery gathers further momentum in Q3FY21: SBP

SBP foresees surge in CA deficit, inflation

SPI up 0.41pc WoW

NA informed: Circular debt gets heftier by Rs538bn in a fiscal year

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Senate adopts five bills

Discos tariff: CPPA-G seeks paisa 80/unit increase for June

Offices of developers/builders and jewelers: Directorate general of DNFBPs begins online inspections

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.