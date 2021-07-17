Best Practices in Corporate Culture: K&N’s – For Health and Happiness of the Nation

TEXT: K&N’s, a founding pillar and beacon for Pakistan’s poultry industry, started in 1964. For over 55 years, K&N’s has remained true to its raison d'être (reason to exist) of providing better nutrition though poultry for Health and Happiness of the Nation.

The K&N’s brand has excelled in poultry for over 55 years, with know-how in every aspect of poultry production ranging from poultry breeding and feed milling, to growing and processing of chickens, and on to production of premium chicken products.

Building on years of poultry expertise, and a commitment to food-safety, K&N’s integrated all poultry production activities under one umbrella to ensure quality by managing and controlling all stages of production.

Production activities of K&N’s are broiler breeding, hatching, feed milling, broiler growing, poultry processing, and production of ready-to-cook and fully cooked chicken products.

K&N’s manages its own product distribution (including Pakistan’s most extensive company owned cold-chain distribution system) and a chain of chicken stores for its range of frozen chicken products. K&N’s also provides free Home Delivery service to its customers across Pakistan.

K&N’s also operates a state-of-the-art poultry disease diagnostic & research laboratory and provides extension service to Pakistan’s poultry industry.

At K&N’s, our ethos of doing the right thing is deeply ingrained in us, and provides impetus to all our company practices. Our ethos drives us to provide consumers all natural, safe and healthy chicken products with varied flavor profiles.

K&N’s chickens are Halal slaughtered by hand (Islamic Zabeeha) strictly according to The Shariah.

Premium boneless chicken is the primary ingredient in all our products. Mechanically separated chicken meat is never used at K&N's. We do not add monosodium glutamate (MSG), preservatives, artificial colour, nitrates or nitrites; and all our products have zero gram trans-fat per serving.

K&N’s extensive product range includes ready-to-cook, fully cooked chicken products including its Deline range of oven-cooked, naturally smoked skinless sausages, cold-cuts and smoked meat. K&N’s Bakistry range of savoury patisserie products are fully baked to provide consumers the ultimate experience of oven fresh goodness. K&N’s also produces chicken soup cubes with its safe and healthy chicken. K&N’s STOK is the first MSG free chicken cube in Pakistan.

Over the passage of time, K&N’s has won numerous awards and gained recognition for selfless and meritorious contributions in developing Pakistan’s poultry industry. K&N’s has won ‘Brands of The Year Award’ every year since its inception in 2006; the ‘Brands Icon of Pakistan Award’ since 2008; the ‘Star Brands of Pakistan Award’ 2011-2012; and the FPCCI Achievement Award since its inception in 2012.

In 2016, K&N’s Deline brand was awarded 7 medals and a special trophy at IFFA International Quality Competition in Frankfurt, Germany. The IFFA International Quality Competition for sausages and cold-cuts, held every three years, is organized by the highly esteemed DEUTSCHER FLEISCHER VERBAND during IFFA trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, which is the world’s leading trade fair for the global meat industry.

K&N's became a Harvard Business School case study in December 2011 – a great honour and achievement not only for the company, but also for the nation.

K&N’s has been a trend setter and proven to be instrumental in providing help and support in modernizing the entire poultry industry in Pakistan.

