KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 16, 2021).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 BBC Gen. Cargo Gulf 15.07.2021 Kimberly Maritime MW-2 Nil MW-4 GH Urban Coal Sino 15.07.2021 Sea Trans ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Stamford Coal Ocean 14.07.2021 Eagle World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT African Coal Sino 15.07.2021 Ayocet Trans ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM 16.07.2021 Racine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Simple Honesty Coal Ocean Services 16.07.2021 Silver Carolyn Palm oil Alpine -do- Mariann Gas oil Transmarine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Nil ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Mila-3 Containers MSC Pak 16.07.2021 Prosperity Palm oil Alpine -do- Met Sovo Soya bean Alpine -do- Shalamar Furnace oil Alpine Waiting for berth N-Amalthia Alpine - African Arrow Coal Wilhelmsen - Medi Hiroshima Coal Ocean Services - Tesoro Coal Ocean Services - Zagori Coal G.A.C - IVS Wentworth Coal G.A.C - Bulk Greece Soya bean WMA Shipcare - Maribel Mogas M. International - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do- DM Jade Chemicals East Wind -do- Teera Bhum Containers 17.07.2021 Al-Karama, Coal Sino Trans -do- Gaslog Savannah LNG G.S.A -do- =============================================================================

