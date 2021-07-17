Markets
Shipping Intelligence
17 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 16, 2021).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 BBC Gen. Cargo Gulf 15.07.2021
Kimberly Maritime
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 GH Urban Coal Sino 15.07.2021
Sea Trans
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Stamford Coal Ocean 14.07.2021
Eagle World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT African Coal Sino 15.07.2021
Ayocet Trans
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM 16.07.2021
Racine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Simple
Honesty Coal Ocean Services 16.07.2021
Silver Carolyn Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mariann Gas oil Transmarine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Nil
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Mila-3 Containers MSC Pak 16.07.2021
Prosperity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Met Sovo Soya bean Alpine -do-
Shalamar Furnace oil Alpine Waiting for berth
N-Amalthia Alpine -
African Arrow Coal Wilhelmsen -
Medi Hiroshima Coal Ocean Services -
Tesoro Coal Ocean Services -
Zagori Coal G.A.C -
IVS Wentworth Coal G.A.C -
Bulk Greece Soya bean WMA Shipcare -
Maribel Mogas M. International -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
DM Jade Chemicals East Wind -do-
Teera Bhum Containers 17.07.2021
Al-Karama, Coal Sino Trans -do-
Gaslog
Savannah LNG G.S.A -do-
=============================================================================
