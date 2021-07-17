JLI CAPITAL GROWTH TAKAFUL FUND

ANL
31.85
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC
20.53
Increased By
▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL
24.00
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP
8.30
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO
10.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL
22.88
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL
27.55
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL
22.10
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL
8.71
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL
28.22
Decreased By
▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL
48.51
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL
7.66
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL
22.75
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO
40.15
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL
3.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL
3.75
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF
46.50
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL
168.70
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE
7.79
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL
34.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL
11.81
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER
9.48
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL
24.05
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC
12.11
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK
1.83
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP
49.15
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE
14.89
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG
170.01
Decreased By
▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY
45.04
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL
3.44
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
