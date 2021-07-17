Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
17 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 16, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.92 7.42
2-Week 6.95 7.45
1-Month 7.01 7.51
3-Month 7.14 7.39
6-Month 7.35 7.60
9-Month 7.45 7.95
1-Year 7.54 8.04
==========================
Data source: SBP
