World
WHO eyes China lab 'audits' in next phase of Covid origin probe
Updated 17 Jul 2021
GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Friday said the second stage of an investigation into the origins of coronavirus should include further studies in China and lab "audits".
In a closed-door briefing to members states, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said one priority in the probe should be "audits of relevant laboratories and research institutions operating in the area of the initial human cases identified in December 2019".
