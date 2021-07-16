Gold prices go up by Rs350 to Rs109,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs350 and was traded at Rs109,700 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs109,350 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs300 to Rs94,050 from Rs93,750 whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs86,213 from Rs85,938.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1,460 and Rs1,251.71, respectively.
The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was traded at US$1,820 against its sale at $1,825.
