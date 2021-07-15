ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs450 to Rs109,350 per tola

APP 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs450 and was traded at Rs109,350 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs108,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs386 to Rs93,750 from Rs93,364 whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs85,938 and Rs85,583.

Gold prices up by Rs50 to Rs108,900 per tola

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 from Rs1,440 to Rs1,460.

The price of gold in international market increased by $8 and was traded at US $1,825 against its sale at US$1,817.

international market gold price Karachi Sarafa Jewellers Group

Gold prices go up by Rs450 to Rs109,350 per tola

China to join Pakistan blast probe, backs away from calling it bomb attack

Bus accident near Dasu not a terror attack: Qureshi tells Chinese counterpart

US State Dept refrains from clarifying ‘military bases’ question

Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

Rival claims over fate of Afghan town on border with Pakistan

UAE-attested Covid vaccine certificates made mandatory for Pakistani travelers

Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29

Afghan government says it retakes Pakistan border crossing from Taliban

Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters