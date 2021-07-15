Gold prices go up by Rs450 to Rs109,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs450 and was traded at Rs109,350 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs108,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs386 to Rs93,750 from Rs93,364 whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs85,938 and Rs85,583.

Gold prices up by Rs50 to Rs108,900 per tola

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 from Rs1,440 to Rs1,460.

The price of gold in international market increased by $8 and was traded at US $1,825 against its sale at US$1,817.