Renewable energy: Azhar, Danish envoy enter into collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar and Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Lis Rosenholm have entered into a collaboration understanding, aimed at extending cooperation in promotion of renewable energy in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony of collaboration understanding was witnessed by the SAPM on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, Secretary Power Division, Ali Raza Bhutta and other concerned officials.

On this occasion, Danish envoy said: “We have taken note of the adopted policies and commitment of Pakistan toward a green transition. Denmark has the technical expertise, knowledge and solutions that can make a difference in their implementation in order to assist ensuring reliable and sustainable energy at affordable prices. This new collaboration between Denmark and Pakistan can be a cornerstone in an enhanced bilateral engagement in the area of green energy.”

Through the initiative, Denmark will further enhance the technical competencies of Ministry of Energy and Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) for energy planning and integration of additional renewable energy. It will also improve capacities of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and National Power Control Centre (NPCC) o integrate fluctuating renewable energy. Furthermore, it will advance the work of National Energy Efficiency & Conservative Authority (NEECA) to promote energy efficiency in Pakistan.

The new collaboration is based on technical advice to be delivered by the Danish Energy Agency that will bring four technical delegations to Pakistan including experts from the Danish Transmission System Operator, Energinet, and international consultants. They will conduct workshops and training to assist improving the technical competencies of the Pakistani authorities as well as to exchange knowledge and “hands on experience” from the Danish green transition.

The initiative also aims to organize a study tour of the Pakistani authorities to Denmark, and arrange events with Danish companies, financial institutions and international donors to explore business/finance opportunities and address current Pakistani barriers as well as the necessary improvements for an efficient and green expansion of the energy production and transmission grid in Pakistan.

