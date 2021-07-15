ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan, Uzbekistan negotiations on PTA to be completed in two months: BOI secretary

  • Mazhar says feedback from businesses is very positive
Ali Ahmed 15 Jul 2021

Negotiations relating to the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will be completed in two months, said Secretary Board of Investment, Fareena Mazhar, as the two sides seek to bolster bilateral trade and investment relations.

Talking to the media during the business forum in Tashkent on Thursday, Mazhar said there is already consensus between the two sides on important matters. “The feedback from our businesses is very positive, and we see bilateral co-operations in a number of areas,” she said.

She informed that the business community is enthusiastic particularly on the Trans Afghan railway, which will connect Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan.

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

The BOI secretary said that Pakistan’s ports would attract Uzbek businesses, as the landlocked country eyes to enhance its exports and trade through Pakistan’s ports.

Meanwhile, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood in his address at the business forum said Pakistan and Uzbekistan will sign a PTA to bolster trade and economic relations.

Dawood said a new era of cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will start through the PTA, banking system, and improvement in customs. He said Pakistani businessmen have come up with a plan for investment in Uzbekistan.

Pakistan, Uzbekistan can expand bilateral cooperation with mutual effort: Qureshi

Earlier, the sixth meeting of the Uzbek-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held. The meeting was co-chaired by Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Uzbekistan, and Dawood.

During the meeting, both parties recognised the importance of closer collaboration for post-Covid recovery in order to sustainably recover through technology, innovation, and economic partnership, aiming at increased economic diversification, sustainable growth, building supply chain resilience, and robust regulatory environments.

Abdul Razak Dawood PTA Preferential Trade Agreement BOI Pakistan and Uzbekistan

Pakistan, Uzbekistan negotiations on PTA to be completed in two months: BOI secretary

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

Bus accident near Dasu not a terror attack: Qureshi tells Chinese counterpart

Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29

Afghan government says it retakes Pakistan border crossing from Taliban

Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

UAE-attested Covid vaccine certificates made mandatory for Pakistani travelers

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters