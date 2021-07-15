ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

  • Stresses on Trans Afghan Rail Project as important component of increasing trade among Central Asian states
  • While addressing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum, prime minister says both countries keen on expanding business and trade ties
Ali Ahmed Updated 15 Jul 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that peace in Afghanistan is crucial as Pakistan seeks to open trade doors into the Central Asian states, stressing on the Trans Afghan Rail Project as an important component of connectivity and a tool to enhance living standards in the region.

The prime minister, during his address at the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum on Thursday, said that the Trans Afghan Railway is the "most important project" for both countries.

“The connection between us and the people of Uzbekistan goes back centuries," said PM Imran. "But how our business and trade relationships evolve depends on how quickly we connect with each other physically,” he said, referring to the Trans Afghan Railway Project.

The Trans Afghan Rail is an ambitious project that seeks to connect Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan, and later, other Central Asian countries could also potentially become part.

Pakistan to sign trade agreements with Uzbekistan

This project will enable cargo service between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan. Last year, PM Khan signed a joint appeal, urging the World Bank to invest around $4.8 billion in the rail link.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said that both Uzbekistan and Pakistan are "extremely keen" that there is peace in Afghanistan.

"We are all hoping for a political settlement to take place there. Connectivity through Afghanistan would be hugely beneficial for all of us."

Citing the example of the European Union, PM Imran said that the increase in trade between neighbouring countries raise the standard of living.

He also informed that Pakistan's textile sector has already established contacts with the Uzbekistan business community. "We are also hopeful of increasing the frequency of flights between us both."

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman earlier arrived on Thursday on his maiden visit to Uzbekistan on the invitation of its President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and other members of the Cabinet, along with a large group of Pakistan’s leading businessmen.

During his two-day official visit, the PM will hold meetings with the Uzbekistan leadership and exchange views on regional and international issues, as well as hold talks on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity.

A number of agreements are also expected to be signed in diverse areas, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement earlier.

"In his interactions during the visit, the prime minister will highlight the vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’, Pakistan’s positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international level, and the shift from geo-politics to geo-economics," the FO added.

The premier will also participate in the International Conference on 'Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities'. The conference will be attended by ministers and high representatives from Central and South Asian countries as well as from international organizations, international financial institutions, think-tanks and scholars.

