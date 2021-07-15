ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Sindh launches crackdown on unvaccinated travellers

INP 15 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh’s Transport Department on Wednesday launched crackdown in the province against passengers travelling without vaccination.

Provincial Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah has said that the deputy commissioner Larkana has provided an ambulance to the transport department for vaccination of the unvaccinated passengers. “Over 50 unvaccinated passengers were administered vaccine shots in the ambulance,” the minister said.

“Ten vehicles were confiscated over not having vaccination certificates and non-compliance of the coronavirus SOPs,” transport minister said.

Moreover, Rs80,000 fine slapped over 40 public transport vehicles, he said.

Transport department’s teams in their drive checked vaccination certificates in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Thatta and other cities of Sindh.

The minister has advised passengers to carry their corona vaccination certificates with them during their travel. Sindh’s transport ministry has formed teams to check COVID-19 vaccination certificates of the people travelling through public transports across the province amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the province.

The teams will check the vaccination certificates at the inter-city and intra-city bus stops to ensure the people travelling through public transport are vaccinated against the pandemic.

The drive will continue until July 18, the department said.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah earlier said that only vaccinated people would be allowed to travel by public transport in the province.

He had said in a statement that the vaccination certificate of travellers would be checked to make sure they have got themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The minister had also called for people coming to Sindh from other provinces to bring vaccination proof with them.

Shah stressed the need for citizens’ cooperation to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

