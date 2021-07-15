ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate panel told: Roadmap for strengthening ties with US formulated

Nuzhat Nazar 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Defence and National Security was informed that a broad-based roadmap is formulated for the development and strengthening of Pakistan-American relations.

The Committee also unanimously approved the Maritime Security (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The Committee was chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, in which comprehensive briefing was given by Dr Moeed Yusuf, the national security adviser to the prime minister.

The briefing focused on Pakistan’s role in the changing regional scenario, Pakistan-American relations, Pakistan-India relations, the impact of the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the American military exit.

The Committee was informed that a broad-based roadmap is being developed for Pakistan-American relations, which includes cooperation in commerce and trade, investment including vaccine manufacturing, climate change and military-to-military relations as well as promoting regional economic connectivity.

Dr Yusuf also briefed the Committee on his meeting with his American

counterpart in Geneva last month.

Regarding Afghanistan, Pakistan’s perspective is very clear in promoting an inclusive political settlement with a view to ensure that Afghan territory is not used against Pakistan and Pakistan to ensure his commitment that its territory will not be used against any country.

The international community is also being informed about Pakistan’s concerns about the potential fallout of the Afghan crisis, particularly in the new influx of refugees.

On Pakistan-India relations, Dr Yusuf said that the onus was on India to start the dialogue process after reversing the wrongs in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, particularly the August 5, 2019 decision, its efforts to change the demographic balance in occupied territory plus the release of political prisoners and lifting of the internet blockade.

Referring to Pakistan’s transition to geo-economics, Dr Yusuf underlined that the three pillars of this strategic reorientation, which includes regional connectivity, partnership for development and the quest for peace within and peace without.

He also invited input from the committee on defence and national security in the preparation of a comprehensive document pertaining to Pakistan’s national security policy. In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, welcomed Dr Yusuf and lauded his contribution in injecting fresh ideas and new thinking on Pakistan’s national security, particularly on strategic communication and the transition to geo-economics. Senator Mushahid said that the Senate Committee on Defence and National Security would present its own ideas and input as well on the issue of national security, so that any policy that is formulated by the government is inclusive, broad-based and representative of all shades of opinion.

He also proposed that law fare be made an integral component of Pakistan’s approach on national security and he also underlined the need for a comprehensive counter-terror strategy as well as a creative India policy that also has a broader South Asia perspective. Senator Mushahid said that given the new emerging situation in which national security can no longer be defined in terms of military might alone, the concept of human security must include elements that are crucial for the wellbeing of the people of Pakistan including health, climate change, population planning, food security and water scarcity, a perspective which Dr Yusuf fully endorsed.

All the members present participated in a candid discussion on issues of defence and national security and the committee expressed its satisfaction on the informative briefing that was provided by the NSA.

The committee also appreciated the role of the Maritime Security Agency at a time that the sea lanes are becoming crucial in national security particularly trade and connectivity and the committee accepted the invitation from the DG Maritime Security Agency to visit the HQs of the Agency at Karachi at a mutually convenient time.

The committee also offered Fateha for the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who have martyred yesterday.

The meeting was attended by its members, senators, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Hidayatullah, Mohammad Ayub, Rukhsana Zuberi, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, and Secretary of the Committee Major Syed Hasnain Haider (retired).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE Dr Moeed Yusuf Mushahid Hussain Sayed maritime security Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur

Senate panel told: Roadmap for strengthening ties with US formulated

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.