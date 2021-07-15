ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘LESCO is highest loss making company’

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company is the highest loss making company out of the five distribution companies (DISCOs) operating in the province of Punjab, including Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO).

According to the distribution losses data of all the five DISCOs in Punjab from July 1st 2020 to April 30th 2021, copy available with Business Recorder, the LESCO has registered distribution loss of 2161 million units against 756 million units by GEPCO, 1004 million units by FESCO, 645 million units by IESCO, and 2154 million units by MEPCO.

The sources said LESCO is not only a loss-making entity in Punjab but also throughout the country, as it has contributed the highest loss in terms of revenue so far as all the 10 DISCOs in the country are concerned.

According to data for the same period, total revenue loss of LESCO stood at Rs43, 263 million against Rs13,396 million by GEPCO, Rs17,901 million by FESCO, Rs13,016 million by IESCO and Rs34,270 million by MEPCO.

The LESCO has devastated the whole scenario of line losses. It is the worst and highest loss making company. The line losses amount to Rs 43,263 million. The company sources said corruption, incompetence, inefficiency, dishonesty, mismanagement and maladministration are the order of the day in LESCO.

The sources said all the efforts made to control distribution losses have proved a failure, as the anti-power theft task force has lost its justification in the light of the situation arising out of the data of last 10 months of the outgoing fiscal year. They said a poor control of the top management has led to high distribution losses, as the field staff is least bothered about the instructions passed by the Chief Executive of the company on day to day basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FESCO DISCOS IESCO Lesco Gepco Electricity Supply Mepco

‘LESCO is highest loss making company’

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.