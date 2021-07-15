‘LESCO is highest loss making company’

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company is the highest loss making company out of the five distribution companies (DISCOs) operating in the province of Punjab, including Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO).

According to the distribution losses data of all the five DISCOs in Punjab from July 1st 2020 to April 30th 2021, copy available with Business Recorder, the LESCO has registered distribution loss of 2161 million units against 756 million units by GEPCO, 1004 million units by FESCO, 645 million units by IESCO, and 2154 million units by MEPCO.

The sources said LESCO is not only a loss-making entity in Punjab but also throughout the country, as it has contributed the highest loss in terms of revenue so far as all the 10 DISCOs in the country are concerned.

According to data for the same period, total revenue loss of LESCO stood at Rs43, 263 million against Rs13,396 million by GEPCO, Rs17,901 million by FESCO, Rs13,016 million by IESCO and Rs34,270 million by MEPCO.

The LESCO has devastated the whole scenario of line losses. It is the worst and highest loss making company. The line losses amount to Rs 43,263 million. The company sources said corruption, incompetence, inefficiency, dishonesty, mismanagement and maladministration are the order of the day in LESCO.

The sources said all the efforts made to control distribution losses have proved a failure, as the anti-power theft task force has lost its justification in the light of the situation arising out of the data of last 10 months of the outgoing fiscal year. They said a poor control of the top management has led to high distribution losses, as the field staff is least bothered about the instructions passed by the Chief Executive of the company on day to day basis.

