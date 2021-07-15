ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Matsuda tells Tarin: Japan focusing on developing export base

APP 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said Wednesday that his country was focusing on developing a strong export base in Pakistan and was looking beyond the traditional sectors of textiles and automobiles.

During a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, the ambassador said that Japan saw opportunities of investing in food processing, fishing and agriculture.

He informed the minister that Japan was now embarking on a project of human resource exchange with Pakistan under which the Japanese labour market would be opened for highly skilled Pakistanis. He said this would provide job opportunities in Japan to Pakistanis, especially in the areas of Information Technology and Science & Technology.

The ambassador praised the new Auto policy and stated that the Japanese businesses were encouraged by the incentives provided under the policy. He also congratulated the finance minister on assuming his responsibilities on behalf of the Finance Minister of Japan Taro Aso.

The ambassador said that Japan greatly valued its bilateral relations with Pakistan and briefed the minister about operations of the Japanese entities in Pakistan and expressed confidence that business and economic linkages would further strengthen between the two countries.

Both reviewed the entire spectrum of business and investment relations and identified areas for further strengthening and expanding economic cooperation.

On the occasion, the finance Minister welcomed the Japanese initiatives for developing export base and assured of government’s fullest support for the purpose. He opined that goods manufactured in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) should be exported. The minister also appreciated and welcomed the Japanese initiative of exchanging human resources and suggested strong and close Japanese collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis as well as Overseas Employment Corporation.

