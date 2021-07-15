ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National History Museum: Governor inaugurates exhibitions

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, has inaugurated two exhibitions at the National History Museum which was curated by The Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

For those interested in policy making and the law of the land, the National History Museum presented “a brief history of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan” - a large new exhibit dedicated to the constitution of Pakistan.

In addition, the Museum also introduced the “poets, writers & philosophers”, a brand new exhibit showcasing the rich literary and philosophical traditions of this land.

The National History Museum is a project of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Government of Punjab.

While speaking to the media, the Governor said “I would like to thank the Citizens Archive of Pakistan and Parks and Horticulture Authority for inviting me to the inauguration of these wonderful exhibits. I am delighted to learn that more than 35,000 students have visited this museum so far and it is my message to all schools, colleges, and even universities that they must visit this museum. I am particularly touched by this visit because my own family had migrated to Pakistan and my parents used to tell me about all the sacrifices they endured. I can spend a whole day here and I wish to come here again, silently and without media, to enjoy learning about our history.”

DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said: “Museums serve our communities in a multitude of ways, showcasing historical material and information that helps enrich and create an experience that is memorable.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar PHA National History Museum exhibitions

National History Museum: Governor inaugurates exhibitions

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.