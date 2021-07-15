National History Museum: Governor inaugurates exhibitions

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, has inaugurated two exhibitions at the National History Museum which was curated by The Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

For those interested in policy making and the law of the land, the National History Museum presented “a brief history of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan” - a large new exhibit dedicated to the constitution of Pakistan.

In addition, the Museum also introduced the “poets, writers & philosophers”, a brand new exhibit showcasing the rich literary and philosophical traditions of this land.

The National History Museum is a project of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Government of Punjab.

While speaking to the media, the Governor said “I would like to thank the Citizens Archive of Pakistan and Parks and Horticulture Authority for inviting me to the inauguration of these wonderful exhibits. I am delighted to learn that more than 35,000 students have visited this museum so far and it is my message to all schools, colleges, and even universities that they must visit this museum. I am particularly touched by this visit because my own family had migrated to Pakistan and my parents used to tell me about all the sacrifices they endured. I can spend a whole day here and I wish to come here again, silently and without media, to enjoy learning about our history.”

DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said: “Museums serve our communities in a multitude of ways, showcasing historical material and information that helps enrich and create an experience that is memorable.”

