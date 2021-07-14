ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ends flat again amid range-bound trading

Ali Ahmed 14 Jul 2021

Cautious trading persisted as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended almost flat for the second consecutive day on Wednesday amid a minor gain in volume during the trading session.

Another range-bound session was witnessed with the index gaining a mere 10.97 points, an increase of 0.02%, to end 47,491.47. Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines over concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity stood at 4.17% on July 13, the highest positivity rate reported since May 29, when the level was recorded at 4.81%.

Meanwhile, sectors rescuing the benchmark KSE-100 Index from the negative zone included textile composite (23.76 points), automobile assembling (17.23 points), and investment banking (13.48 points).

Investors remain cautious as KSE-100 Index ends 33 points higher

Volume on the all-share index increased from 496.82 million shares on Tuesday to 508.28 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs16.04 billion, a decrease from Rs16.24 billion on Tuesday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 44.69 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Glass with 44.07 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd at 40.82 million shares.

Shares of 435 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 172 registered an increase, 243 recorded a fall, while 20 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE 100 market

KSE-100 ends flat again amid range-bound trading

Foreign Office expresses condolences over lives of Pakistanis, Chinese workers lost in bus accident

Beijing asks Pakistan to punish perpetrators of bus attack

Sindh decides to shut educational institutions, stop indoor dining

Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan

SBP's foreign exchange reserves soar to $18.2 billion, highest since January 2017

No smoking, no shaving as Afghan Taliban issue 'first orders'

Cuba offers to establish vaccine production facility in Pakistan

Pakistan 'well-positioned for growth' but concerns remain, says Citi

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

Afghanistan troop pullout a 'mistake': George W. Bush

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters