KSE-100 ends flat again amid range-bound trading

Cautious trading persisted as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended almost flat for the second consecutive day on Wednesday amid a minor gain in volume during the trading session.

Another range-bound session was witnessed with the index gaining a mere 10.97 points, an increase of 0.02%, to end 47,491.47. Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines over concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity stood at 4.17% on July 13, the highest positivity rate reported since May 29, when the level was recorded at 4.81%.

Meanwhile, sectors rescuing the benchmark KSE-100 Index from the negative zone included textile composite (23.76 points), automobile assembling (17.23 points), and investment banking (13.48 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 496.82 million shares on Tuesday to 508.28 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs16.04 billion, a decrease from Rs16.24 billion on Tuesday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 44.69 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Glass with 44.07 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd at 40.82 million shares.

Shares of 435 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 172 registered an increase, 243 recorded a fall, while 20 remained unchanged.