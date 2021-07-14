ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Foreign Office expresses condolences over lives of Pakistanis, Chinese workers lost in bus accident

  • At least 13 people lost their lives when a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani workers plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Aisha Mahmood 14 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan has expressed its condolences to the families of the Chinese and Pakistani workers who lost their lives in an incident on Wednesday.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a statement prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. The FO said that nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis lost their lives when a bus carrying them plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after a mechanical failure that resulted in leakage of gas that caused a blast.

In a statement, the FO said that the workers were proceeding to their workplace for an ongoing project. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the injured, the statement added.

Bus blast near Dasu project kills at least 13, including 9 Chinese

A senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters that the bus was carrying more than 30 Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.

The Dasu hydroelectric project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment plan under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative that is aimed at connecting western China to the Gwadar seaport in southern Pakistan.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely in contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation," FO said.

The press release added that Pakistan and China are close friends and iron-brothers and Pakistan attaches great importance to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

China Pakistan accident Chinese workers Dasu Khyber Pakhunkhwa

