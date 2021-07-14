ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
PPS income is Rs15bn, expenditures are Rs25.5bn, NA body told

Recorder Report 14 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Communications was informed on Tuesday that the income of the Pakistan Postal Services is around Rs 15 billion, while expenditures are Rs 25.5 billion. The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Senator Prince Omer Ahmedzai.

DG Pakistan Postal services informed the committee about the postal services performance and structure. He told that there are 47,348 sanction posts out of which 31,635 are regular employees and 8,436 are vacant positions.

He told the committee that income of the Pakistan Postal Services is around Rs 15 billion, while expenditures are Rs 25.5 billion and the majority expenditures spent on salaries and pensions of the employees. Secretary Communications told the committee next year pension of the employees would be paid by the AGPR.

Chairman committee Senator Ahmedzai stressed that Pakistan Postal Service should take step to improve the service just like TCS and other courier services to generate its income. It was decided that remaining agenda would be discussed during the next meeting.

Standing Committee got detailed briefing on the organisation, function and performance of the Ministry of Communications and its attached departments. Chairman committee welcomed the member of the committee and the representatives of the ministry and its attached departments.

He said that the Ministry of Communications is a very important department and we all have to work together to bring about improvement by removing hurdles in the way of smooth functions. Secretary Communications assured full corporation for better communications.

Chairman NHA briefed the committee about the functions, structure, PSDP projects, budget, total strength, CPEC projects, and also on-going and new projects of the NHA. He told the committee that rules are being amended according to the new requirements of communications.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE PSDP NHA CPEC Projects Ministry of Communications Prince Omer Ahmedzai

