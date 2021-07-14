PPS income is Rs15bn, expenditures are Rs25.5bn, NA body told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Communications was informed on Tuesday that the income of the Pakistan Postal Services is around Rs 15 billion, while expenditures are Rs 25.5 billion. The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Senator Prince Omer Ahmedzai.

DG Pakistan Postal services informed the committee about the postal services performance and structure. He told that there are 47,348 sanction posts out of which 31,635 are regular employees and 8,436 are vacant positions.

He told the committee that income of the Pakistan Postal Services is around Rs 15 billion, while expenditures are Rs 25.5 billion and the majority expenditures spent on salaries and pensions of the employees. Secretary Communications told the committee next year pension of the employees would be paid by the AGPR.

Chairman committee Senator Ahmedzai stressed that Pakistan Postal Service should take step to improve the service just like TCS and other courier services to generate its income. It was decided that remaining agenda would be discussed during the next meeting.

Standing Committee got detailed briefing on the organisation, function and performance of the Ministry of Communications and its attached departments. Chairman committee welcomed the member of the committee and the representatives of the ministry and its attached departments.

He said that the Ministry of Communications is a very important department and we all have to work together to bring about improvement by removing hurdles in the way of smooth functions. Secretary Communications assured full corporation for better communications.

Chairman NHA briefed the committee about the functions, structure, PSDP projects, budget, total strength, CPEC projects, and also on-going and new projects of the NHA. He told the committee that rules are being amended according to the new requirements of communications.

