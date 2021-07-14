KARACHI: Approximately 7556 containers comprising of 4800 containers import and 2756 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1058 of 20’s and 1761 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 108 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 803 of 20’s and 292 of 40’s loaded containers while 163 of 20’s and 603 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 151,362 tonnes, comprising 114,502 tonnes imports cargo and 36,860 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,962 Containers (22 TEUs imports and 1,940 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Simple Honesty, Pacific Frieda, Silver Carolyn, Mariann and Al-Marrouna & two more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC Esthi carrying Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, PQEPT, LCT, FOTCO, EETL and QICT on Tuesday (today), 13th July-2021, while three more ships, MSC Mila 3, Mayssan and Madrid Spirit with Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 14th July-2021.

