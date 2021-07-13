ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Gold firms after US CPI surge; strong dollar limits gains

  • US CPI rose by the most in 13 years last month.
  • Analysts say CPI data is unlikely to change Fed's stance.
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

Gold edged higher on Tuesday following data showing US consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month, though an advancing dollar kept the metal confined to a tight range.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,812.05 per ounce by 9:43 am EDT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,813.00.

The closely-watched US consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.9% last month, the largest gain since June 2008. That compares with a forecast for overall CPI to rise 0.5% by economists polled by Reuters.

But analysts said the data was unlikely to trigger a swift monetary policy tightening response from the Fed, providing some support to the non-yielding metal.

Gold dips as wary investors turn to the dollar ahead of US inflation data

"It's going to take a string of these hotter numbers on the inflation readings to move the needle for the Fed. One month's reading is not going to do it," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst with Kitco Metals, adding the Fed would also take employment and growth readings into account.

Still, markets will now eye Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for any hints on the central bank's eventual tapering of asset purchases.

"With the cost of transport also rising and oil prices remaining elevated, there is a risk that inflation could remain stubbornly high for longer than the Fed envisages," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst with ThinkMarkets.

"If the current trend for inflation continues then surely the central bank will have to react and sooner," weighing on gold, he added.

Gold eases in NY

Limiting gold's gains, the dollar index jumped 0.4% against its rivals, denting gold's appeal to holders of other currencies. USD

Elsewhere, silver shed 0.6% to $26.03 per ounce, palladium dropped 0.6% to $2,838.38 and platinum fell 0.5% to $1,111.93.

