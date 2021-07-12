ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold dips as wary investors turn to the dollar ahead of US inflation data

  • Dollar index up 0.1%.
  • US CPI data due on Tuesday.
  • Safe-haven seekers not concerned about Delta variant –analyst.
Reuters 12 Jul 2021

Gold prices fell on Monday, taking their cue from a stronger dollar as investors cautiously looked forward to US inflation data which could have a bearing on the US Federal Reserve's timeline for easing its bond purchases.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,804.76 per ounce by 10:34 am EDT. US gold futures slipped 0.7% to $1,798.00.

The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, raising gold's cost for holders of other currencies.

Investors will focus on a US consumer price index report due Tuesday, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for cues on the timeline for policy tightening.

Gold dips as dollar claws up, equities firm

"We're almost in this environment where good news is bad news and bad news is good news" said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, referring to the CPI data and it's impact on Fed policy.

If inflation data becomes more benign, the Fed would feel slightly less inclined to ease its asset purchases which should benefit gold, but if they are concerned about inflation, they're more likely "to tap the brakes" on such purchases, weighing on gold, Meger added.

Economists polled by Reuters expect US consumer prices for June to have risen 0.4% from May and 4.0% from a year earlier.

Market participants also largely ignored a spike in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in some countries.

While the rapidly spreading Delta variant makes more headlines, rangebound trading in the gold and silver markets suggests that safe-haven seekers are not concerned, Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer said.

Spot gold may rise to $1,813

A broad-based economic impact of the Delta variant seems very unlikely, so safe-haven demand for gold and silver is unlikely to pick up in the short term, he added.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.4% to $26.17 per ounce, palladium gained 1.3% to $2,845.04 and platinum rose about 1% to $1,114.46.

Gold Gold Prices gold production gold export Demand for physical gold

Gold dips as wary investors turn to the dollar ahead of US inflation data

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

Smart lockdowns, control on mobility to be used again: Dr Faisal

Pakistan can support peace process, but cannot dictate to us: Afghan Taliban spokesman

Individuals hatched 'propaganda' to oust Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Senate debates CPEC Authority Amendment Bill

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN report

AJK, northern areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters